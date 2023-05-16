The glitz and glamour begin: Cannes Film Festival 2023 kicks off today

The Cannes Film Festival, one of the most prestigious events in the film industry, commences today and will run until May 27. A plethora of global celebrities will be in attendance, including Anushka Sharma and Manushi Chillar from India. As for the dress code, women must dress in an elegant evening gown or cocktail dress, while men are required to wear a dinner jacket or suit.

This year's festival boasts two highly anticipated premieres: Martin Scorsese's epic 'Killers of the Flower Moon' set in the 1920s Osage Nation, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and James Mangold's 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny', which marks Harrison Ford's final performance as the iconic character.

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' has been selected as part of the Midnight Screenings section, while 'Agra' starring Rahul Roy will have its world premiere at the Directors' Fortnight section. In addition, Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Syma Sharma's award-winning film 'Ishanou', originally released in 1990, will be screened at the festival under the Classic Section, which showcases restored versions of all-time classics.

Throughout the years, Indian cinema has had a strong presence at the Cannes Film Festival, with Indian films being selected for multiple festival sections and receiving critical acclaim. The Indian Pavilion at the festival serves as an ideal platform for the Indian film industry to not only network with major players in the entertainment and media industries but also to sign distribution deals, greenlight scripts, and establish production collaborations.