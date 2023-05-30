Dhanush's airport style makeover leaves fans in awe: Resemblance to Baba Ramdev?

Mumbai: Actor Dhanush stunned onlookers with his remarkable transformation as he donned long hair and a beard while making his way through the airport.

The moment was captured by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, who promptly took to Instagram to share an image of Dhanush in his striking new appearance. The actor was observed sporting a maroon sweatshirt combined with black joggers and stylish sunglasses, exuding an air of effortless coolness.

The actor also obliged a fan with a picture. However, his new look caught the attention of many fans who likened the actor to Baba Ramdev. One wrote, "Mujhe toh laga Baba Ramdev kapde pahen kar gaye."

Another called him 'Baba Ramdev pro'. 'I think Baba Ramdev par biopic banne wali hai', said a netizen. One asked, 'Baba Ramdev, is that you?' A fan wondered how the camerapersons recognized the actor.

'How did people recognize him in his new avatar? He is completely unrecognizable.

It is not clear if this look is for his upcoming film 'Captain Miller,' where he is reportedly playing dual roles. He will be seen as a father and a son. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran.

The actor will soon reunite with director Mari Selvaraj for his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film.

