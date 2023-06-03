Akhil Akkineni's 'Agent' undergoing last-minute changes for OTT release, say reports

The Akhil Akkineni-starrer 'Agent', which hit theatres in April, is gearing up for it's OTT release. Though the makers had initially planned to release the film on OTT on May 19, it got postponed. The makers are yet to reveal the real reason for the delay, but there are reports that they are making some changes to the storyline of the film and are also including some scenes, which were earlier removed at the editing table.

The Telugu film, which also features Mammootty in a prominent role, tanked in the box-office, forcing the makers to even issue an apology to those involved in the project. The film revolves around a ethical hacker who dreams to be a RAW agent and how he later is assigned to track down an organisation headed by a man with a very dangerous plan. The film had some similarities with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan'. However, the VFX effects and the storyline of 'Agent' was highly criticised.

SonyLiv which purchased the OTT rights of the film will start streaming the movie from June 23.