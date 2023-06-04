Tamil actor Soori hails autorickshaw to visit fan’s ill mother

Everyone would long for their loved ones to be around in the hour of crisis. But Mahatheeran, a native of Madhurai, couldn’t believe his eyes when his favourite actor Soori called on him to enquire about the health of his ailing mother.

A video of Comedian Soori ditching his luxury car and hailing an autorickshaw to the house of his ardent fan has gone viral on social media and the kind gesture is now winning many hearts.

Soori, last seen in the hit film Viduthalai Part 1 in which he played the lead role for the first time, came to know about his fan’s mother suffering from poor health. He wasted no time and dropped in at the latter’s residence near Bhagyanathapuram in Madhurai to the utter surprise of Mahatheeran.

As the news spread, relatives and residents vied to click pictures with him. Soori obliged, saying he was much happy to receive the love and care despite his having “nothing”.

He then went into the house and personally enquired about the health condition and the treatment being availed by the elderly woman.

“I’m proud to consider her as my own mother and pay her a visit,” he told the waiting media. He clicked pictures with his fan and his family before leaving in the same autorickshaw.

Soori, who moved to Chennai from Madurai, started off as a Comedian and carved his own place in Kollywood, thanks to his hit films like Jilla and Rajini Murugan. He played the main protagonist in director Vetrimaaran’s period crime thriller Vidhuthalai Part 1. He received much praise from the audience and critics alike for his performance in the movie, which also featured actors Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, and Gautham Menon. The second part of the film is due for release soon.