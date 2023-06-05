Kollam Sudhi and Subi Suresh: Two well-loved comedians who came together in 'Made for Each Other'

Kollam Sudhi's sudden death on Monday morning has shocked the TV show fraternity and Malayali audience, who loved the mimicry artist for his performances. His impersonation of famous Mollywood stars, including Jagadeesh, among others had brought him fame.

While the actor became a household name through the 'Star Magic' comedy show, in which he acted alongside Binu Adimali, Noby Marcose, Ullas Pandalam, Thankachan and Nelson, his performances in films like 'Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan' had made him noticeable.

He had also appeared in Mazhavil Manorama's popular show 'Made For Each Other', opposite Subi Suresh, where they play a couple, in a fictional 'love' story, which runs as a parallel track to the married contestants. In the show, Subi appears as Malaysian Malathy who arrives in Malaysia in search of her boyfriend, played by Kollam Sudhi.

The search for her boyfriend who could have possibly cheated her continues throughout the rest of the episodes. The duo finally end up being together during the later part of the show. The conversations between them had also managed to evoke a lot of chuckles among the audience.