Binu Adimali is fine with minor bruises: Kalabhavan Prasad

Mimicry artists Binu Adimali and Mahesh who were with Kollam Sudhi in the car that met with an accident are under hospital observation. While Mahesh was admitted to the Amritha Hospital in Kochi, Binu Adimali is under observation at Medical Trust Hospital. Binu has bruises on his face, and head, and also a few injuries to his spine.

“We feel really sad when we think of Sudhi. He was part of my troupe and we used to attend foreign shows. We have been told that the other two are doing fine. Binu Adimali is also out of danger. He has some minor bruises. And he just needs to take rest,” Kalabhavan Prasad informed the media.

In the wee hours on Monday, the car in which Sudhi and his colleagues were traveling met with an accident at Panambikunnu, near Kaipamangalam in Thrissur. It is reported their car collided with an approaching pickup van. Kollam Sudhi who was seriously injured was rushed to a hospital in Kodungallur but he succumbed to his injuries.