Mohanlal delighted by Mahalakshmi's playful antics at grand wedding celebration

The social media can't get enough of little Mahalakshmi, who accompanied her parents to the star-studded wedding of Lulu Chairman Yusuff Ali's niece in Abu Dhabi. Mahalakshmi looked angelic in a pink frock and was seen happily walking around, exchanging handshakes with Mohanlal and Kunckacko Boban in the video.

In one clip, as Mohanlal converses with Kavya, Mahalakshmi playfully peeps out from behind her mother. Mohanlal appears amused by the adorable sight and later asks Dileep to bring her closer, shaking hands with the little one. Sameer Hamsa, a close friend of Mohanlal, was also present at the event.

Meanwhile, the star-studded function was attended by top Malayalam cinema actors such as Mammootty and Sulfath, Mohanlal and Suchitra, Jayaram and Parvathy with their children, Dileep and Kavya Madhavan, Kunchacko Boban and Priya Kunchacko, Jayasurya and Saritha, Asif Ali and Zama, Tovino Thomas, Joju George, Anto Joseph, Ramesh Pisharady, and Aparna Balamurali.