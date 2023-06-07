Netizens can't get over photo of Mollywood's Big M's posing together with their spouses

Social media can’t get enough of the photo of Mammootty and Mohanlal recently posing with their spouses at MA Yusuffali's brother's daughter’s wedding held in Abu Dhabi. Famous still photographer Jayaprakash Payyannur who took the photo, shared the picture on his social media page. He also attached a 35-year-old picture of Mammootty and Sulfath posing with Mohanlal and Suchitra on their wedding day.

“Once again I had the opportunity to take a picture of Mammootty and Mohanlal together. When they had come for the wedding of Yousuf Ali’s brother Ashraf Ali’s daughter wedding, I asked them to pose for a photo together along with their wives and they obliged. Thanks, Mammukka and Laletta,” wrote Jayaprakash.

Meanwhile, the wedding was a star-studded affair. Mammootty and Sulfath, Mohanlal and Suchitra, Jayaram and Parvathy with their children, Dileep and Kavya Madhavan, Kunchacko Boban and Priya Kunchacko, Jayasurya and Saritha, Asif Ali and Sama, Tovino Thomas, Joju George, Anto Joseph, Ramesh Pisharady, Aparna Balamurali were some of the invitees.