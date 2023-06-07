Omar Lulu takes a dig at Priya Varrier for claiming 'viral wink idea' was hers

Our Correspondent
Published: June 07, 2023 10:29 AM IST Updated: June 07, 2023 11:13 AM IST
Priya Varrier and Omar Lulu. Photo: Manorama

Priya Varrier’s wink literally shook the entire internet. Her wink and eyebrow lift in Omar Lulu’s ‘Oru Adaar Love’ made her an overnight sensation. Recently in an interview, she claimed that the entire thing was her idea. But Omar Lulu has flatly denied that claim by sharing two videos. Along with the latest trending one, he shared a 5-year-old video in which Priya appears with him and Roshan on a television show and gives credit to the director for the idea. Omar also wrote a mocking note-“Poor girl perhaps forgot about it as it happened 5 years ago. Try this ayurvedic medicine (Valia Chandanathi).”

Priya along with Mamta Mohandas had appeared in the Pearly Maaney show as part of the 'Live' movie promotions. For a segment, Pearly showed her the still from ‘Oru Adaar Love’ and asked her if she recalled the scene. That's when Priya said it was her own idea. When the video became viral, Omar Lulu posted his response in which he shared both clips on social media.  

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout