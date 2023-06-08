'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' actors are all praise for 'RRR'

'RRR', featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, is what comes to 'Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts' actors' minds when asked about Indian cinema. During one of the promotional interviews for an online news portal, the 'Transformers' actor and rapper Tobe Nwige said he loved watching 'RRR' and everything about the film was phenomenal. He also praised the 'immaculate' dance steps in the film.

Anthony Ramoz who plays one of the main protagonists in the film said he would definitely watch the film, now that Tobe has spoken about it.

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' is the seventh installment in the Transformers live-action film series. It stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, as well as the voice talents of Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernandez, Tongayi Chirisa, and returning franchise regulars Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, and David Sobolov.

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts', which is all set to release on June 9 by Paramount Pictures, has a big scoop of humour mixed with foot-tapping background score.