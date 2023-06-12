Ramesh Pisharody lights a laughter riot; teases close buddy Dharmajan

The close bond between actor-comedians Ramesh Pisharody and Dharmajan Bolgatty is well known and dates back to their first meeting during the popular comedy show Cinemala nearly two decades back. The duo has always managed to leave the audience in splits with their comic timing and counters.

Pisharody created a laughter riot the other day during the release of actor Salim Kumar’s autobiography ‘Eeshwara Vazhakkillallo’at the expense of his pal.

“To all the dignitaries on the dais and Dharmajan who has seated himself along with them…,” Pisharody started his speech, leaving all in splits. Dharmajan, who was on the stage, too could be seen smiling as if he knew that his companion was going to launch on him anytime.

As he went on with his speech, Pisharody was conscious not to lose out on any opportunity to troll his buddy who is used to it. And each time, the audience could be seen laughing their heart out.

Pisharody, who started his career as a mimicry artist, recalled many funny experiences with actor Salim Kumar, who is also popular for his comedy roles.

“It’s a good thing that small books that could be easily understood by readers are coming out. The same will boost reading habits among the masses. Salim Kumar’s ‘Eeshwara Vazhakkillallo’ belongs to that category. I congratulate Salim Kumar, the author, and Manorama Publications for extending all help to bring out the book,” Pisharody said.

“Once a publication approached me, saying they wanted to publish a book entirely different from all others. One side of the book’s cover will have Dharmajan’s photo and the other mine. A reader, going through the book from one side, should be greeted by a photo of both of us with arms around each other. And when the book is turned upside down, half of it should be stories written by Dharmajan and the other half that of mine.”

“So he wanted us to write 22 stories each. I penned the 22 stories without much effort and then waited for two-and-a-half years for his chronicles to come. Days passed, with me eagerly waiting for him to come up with his lot. But nothing happened. Finally, I rolled out a book alone with the 22 stories that I wrote. Otherwise, such a book as demanded by the publisher would have become a reality. After all, penning a book is not simple, it needs some effort from the author,” he ended the speech taking a naughty peep at Dharmajan.