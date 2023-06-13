My last shot with ‘Vaaliban’: Hareesh Peradi wraps up his schedule for Mohanlal starrer ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’

Talented actor Hareesh Peradi has wrapped up his shooting schedule for the much-awaited Mohanlal starrer ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’.

Hareesh, also a popular theatre artist, was busy shooting for the period drama, helmed by director Lijo Jose Pellissery, for the last six months and completed his last shot in the film with Mohanlal the other day. He was left in awe of the versatility of the legendary actor, rumoured to play a dual role in the movie.

Hareesh, who debuted in a supporting role in the movie ‘Narasimham’, took to social media to express his admiration for the acting prowess of the ‘complete actor’.

“It was a thrilling journey for the last six months along with one of the finest actors of all time through an exciting, unknown world in some other period. Today I’m wrapping up my last shot with this legendary actor in the film. The embrace of this actor blessed with impeccable skill is a colourful chapter in my acting career. It’s a moment of mutual respect of the highest order by two persons whose characters in them, the actors in them, and their capacity as human beings.. all can’t be distinguished from one another…Laleetaa,” Hareesh Peradi wrote.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the film, penned by P S Rafeeque, is progressing at the Gokulam Studios, Chennai, and is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this month. The post-production work is expected to take another five months and the movie will hit the theatres during Christmas.

A major portion of the film was earlier shot in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The cast includes Sonali Kulkarni, Manikandan Achari, Bengali actress Kadha Nandi, Manoj Moses, Danish Seth, and Rajiv Pillai. The makers haven’t revealed the names of the other actors in the film. Many other popular actors, including overseas artists, are featured in the movie.

The film is produced by John & Mary Creative, the production house launched by former Kerala Minister of Labour Shibu Baby John, along with Max Lab Cinemas, Amen Movie Monastery, and Century Films. The music is by Prashant Pillai while Madhu Neelakandan is handling the film’s cinematography. Director Tinu Pappachan, who is Lijo’s disciple, works as the Chief Associate Director of the project.