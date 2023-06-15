Nadira emerges victorious in Bigg Boss ticket to finale task

In the last three tasks that were held as part of the Big Boss Ticket to Finale, Nadira has come on top. She gained 28 points reaching the second position twice and first position once during the three tasks. Rinosh, with 22 points, reached the 2nd place. Zareena, who came first in the tug of war got third place with 19 points. Shobha who finished last in the third task got fourth place with 17 points.

Akhil Marar, who scored only one point in the first two tasks due to ill health, made a huge comeback by scoring ten points in the third task. Vishnu is far behind with 10 points due to his poor health.

Only two more weeks are left to find the winner of the competition that has entered its twelfth week. Ticket to Finale is a series of tasks where contestants who reach the elimination stage of the thirteenth week get a chance to directly enter the finals without being nominated. A contestant with the highest number of points at the end of the Ticket to Finale will directly enter the finale.

The contestants faced the Pidivalli match of the Ticket to Finale with a lot of enthusiasm. In the task in which all 10 contestants participate, the first person to leave the hold gets one point, each contestant who is subsequently eliminated gets one more point and the last person to leave gets 10 points. The duration of the competition is 24 hours. Competitors are not allowed to eat, drink, or use the loo once the competition has started. They can stand, walk, and move from one place to another. Serena won this task and Nadira finished second.

Horse racing was the second competition in the ticket to Finale. During the task, the contestants are not allowed to eat or drink or use the loo. When the buzzer sounds, one needs to start jumping on the horse. The rule was that the contestant who stopped running or dismounted was out of the race. Nadira came first in this competition.

Akhil Marar topped the third competition called pool task. Nadira won the second position here as well. Mithun came third. Shobha finished last in this race.

As Big Boss enters its final phase, ill health is plaguing many contestants. Akhil Marar is continuing in Big Boss following the doctor’s advice including food restrictions. Vishnu is also ill. Though Big Boss also advised Vishnu to move to the hospital as per the doctor’s advice, he was not ready to miss the first day of Ticket to Finale.

The audience is waiting to know who the winner will be. The contestants included in this week’s nomination list are Nadira, Junais, Reneesha, Shiju, Vishnu, Akhil, and Serena, Except for Rinosh, Mithun, and Shobha, all the other contestants have made it to this week’s list.