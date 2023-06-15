Malayalam
'Rust' shooting case: Prosecutors say weapons expert was 'likely hungover' when loading bullet in gun

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 15, 2023 03:54 PM IST
The incident took place during the filming of 'Rust', featuring Alec Baldwin in the lead. Photo:IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Los Angeles: The prosecutors in the Alec Baldwin shooting case has accused Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, weapon supervisor of the Spaghetti Western movie 'Rust', of being 'hungover' when she loaded a live bullet into a gun on set.

Prosecutors also accused Hannah of 'smoking and drinking in the evenings' when working on the film, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

They claimed that her conduct has often been 'reckless' and that she needs to 'finally be held accountable'.

The prop gun was handed to Alec Baldwin on set who pointed it at the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the New Mexico film set in late 2021.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', the gun then went off, killing her and wounding the film's director, Joel Souza. The accusations came after a motion filed last month by Hannah's lawyers sought to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge.

In response to the new claims, Hannah's lawyer Jason Bowles said prosecutors had 'mishandled' the case.

Hannah's preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for August, where a judge is expected to decide if there's probable cause for the charge to move forward.

(With IANS inputs)

