From 'Bridgerton Season 3' to 'Baahubali- Crown of Blood': New OTT releases this week

Looking for some fun ways to spend your weekend? If you are a movie lover, you should spend some time catching up with some of the latest film releases that are now available on various OTT platforms.

Power

'Power' is a compelling documentary that uncovers America's hidden history and examines the question: 'Who wields more power—the people or the police?'

Streaming on Netflix from May 17.

Thalaimai Seyalagam (Tamil)

'Thalaimai Seyalagam', starring Sriya Reddy, is a crime thriller that centres on the investigation of a Chief Minister's corruption trial. The plot thickens with a murder in Jharkhand and a series of unexpected twists.

Streaming on ZEE5 from May 17.

Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1 (English)

Netflix's popular period drama returns, continuing the enchanting love story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. With the first part releasing this week, viewers can look forward to more romantic twists and fascinating drama.

Streaming on Netflix from May 16.

Baahubali- Crown of Blood (Telugu)

Following the success of the Baahubali film franchise, filmmaker SS Rajamouli returns with an animated series. This new adventure features Baahubali and Bhallaladeva setting aside their differences to protect the Mahishmati kingdom from the evil warlord Raktadeva.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from May 17.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Hindi)

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, this film tells the story of a small-town couple aspiring to own their own home. Written and directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, it was released in theatres on June 2, 2023, receiving mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike.

Streaming on Jio Cinema from May 12.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (English)

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' is a monster movie directed by Adam Wingard, produced by Legendary Pictures, and distributed by Warner Bros. It marks the fifth instalment in the Metaverse franchise, the 38th in the Godzilla series, and the 13th in the King Kong series. The film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen in pivotal roles.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 13.