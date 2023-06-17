Didn’t reserve any seat for Lord Hanuman in Kerala: FEUOK president K Vijayakumar

Princy Alexander
Published: June 17, 2023 01:40 PM IST Updated: June 17, 2023 02:30 PM IST
FEUOK president K Vijayakumar said not even one theatre in Kerala, which screened ‘Adipurush’ registered a footfall above 50 per cent on the opening day. Photo: Twitter

Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) president K Vijayakumar said none of the theatres in Kerala reserved any seat for Lord Hanuman since the occupancy rate for Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ was below par in the state.

Prior to the film’s release, the makers had announced that they would leave one seat vacant at all theatres across the country that will screen the film.

“Not even one theatre in Kerala, which screened ‘Adipurush’ registered a footfall above 50 per cent on the opening day. So, we need not even consider leaving a vacant seat here for this purpose,” said Vijayakumar. He also added that no idols or images of Lord Hanuman were kept in any vacant seat in Kerala theatres.

Meanwhile, videos of women placing idols and wrapping up seats in saffron for Lord Hanuman in certain theatres in India, have already gone viral. An exclusively designed Hanuman chowki was also placed on a seat at a multiplex in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar during the screening of the film.

The much-hyped 'Adipurush' directed by Om Raut hit theatres on Friday. The makers decided to leave one seat vacant at all the theatres that will screen the film, claiming that Lord Hanuman will be there to watch the film.

Prabhas plays Raghav while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist character Lankesh in the movie, which features Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

Adipurush is said to be one of the costliest films made in India. The VFX alone cost the makers around Rs 250 crore, while Prabhas took home Rs 120 crore.

