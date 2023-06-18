Nikhila Vimal shares unique experience of narration with background score in 'Por Thozhil'

Malayalees seem to be loving the latest Sarath Kumar-Ashok Selvan crime thriller, ‘Por Thozhil.’ It is already working well at the Kerala box office. Another highlight of the film is that our own Nikhila Vimal plays the female lead. Recently the team was in Kerala for the promotions and also met the press. Nikhila’s disclosure about her interaction with the director of ‘Por Thozhil’, Vignesh Raja is going viral on social media now. She said he narrates with the aid of a background score and that was a novel experience for her.

“Before Vignesh came to narrate the story of ‘Por Thozhil’ someone else had come to narrate another story to me. He opened a laptop and started narrating his story. I thought maybe he was planning to check the laptop while telling the narration. So I didn’t ask him. After telling the story, he said there was nothing in the laptop and that it was just a buildup tactic. Vignesh came the next day to narrate Por Thozhil's story. He kept the laptop open. So I thought maybe this was also for a buildup. Then I heard some sound and didn’t think it was coming from the laptop. I was there to listen to the narration.

After each scene, I could hear the sound. When he says someone is lying down with his throat slit, I could hear some big sound. It is only later I realised that he is narrating the story with soundtrack effects. When he left I thought this was something new for me. It will be impactful when you hear a story with the aid of a background score. That was a great experience. I knew that the film will be a hit when I heard the story,” said the actor.