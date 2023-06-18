Poojappura Ravi had a 25-year connection with Marayur, his second home

Idukki: Veteran actor Poojappura Ravi, who died Sunday at Marayur here, had been fascinated by the enchanting landscape of Idukki.

The Thiruvananthapuram native had a long connection with Marayur and its locals. It began 25 years ago when his daughter Lakshmi married Hariharathmajan, a farmer and trader based at Chemmankuzhi near Marayur Town. The refreshing climate, sandalwood trees, jaggery units, and megalithic dolmens fascinated the actor.

Ravi had made a permanent move to Marayur from Poojappura in December after his son Harikumar moved to the UK with his family.

Lakshmi's neighbours and relatives found Ravi very forthcoming as he interacted with everyone that met him without an air of pretension.

“He loved the calmness and enchanting landscape of Maryur and once in a while paid a visit to his daughter's house and stayed there for a few days taking a break from his acting assignments," said a relative of Hariharathmajan.

As Ravi was popular, the locals were reluctant to approach him, but with his endearing smile and welcoming manner, he won the hearts of the people of Marayur, the relative said.

Ravi had recently told his close circle that making Idukki his permanent residence during the fag end of life was due to the compelling situation of his son's migration to the UK.

Even as he felt at home at Marayur, Ravi missed his hometown Poojappura and the capital city from where he became an established actor after a long struggle as a theatre artist.

Ravi developed breathing issues Sunday afternoon and was rushed to the community heatlh centre at Marayur, where he breathed his last.

The public soon thronged the health centre to pay their last respects to Poojappura Ravi before his mortal remains were taken to Thiruvananthapuram.