Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Vignesh Shivan's adorable Father's Day post

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, who are Kollywood's most-popular couple, never miss out on an opportunity to post pictures with their young sons on social media. Recently, the 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' director shared an adorable picture with his sons -- Uyir and Ulag -- on Father's Day. Vignesh also wrote that fathers are the most unsung yet real heroes.

“Life is Beautiful. Happy Father's Day to all of us. The most unsung yet real heroes,” he wrote on Instagram.

Many people commented under the post, but it was Samantha Ruth Prabhu's response that has caught everyone's attention. The actress, who is considered to be a very close friend of both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan responded to the post by posting three heart emojis under the picture.

Samantha, who was last seen in the film 'Shaakuntalam' had featured in Vignesh Shivan's high-budget film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film hit theatres in 2022.