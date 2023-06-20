Arulnithi-starrer 'Kazhuvethi Moorkkan' to premiere on OTT this week

'Kazhuvethi Moorkkan', directed by Sy Gauthamraj and featuring Arulnithi in the lead, is all set to start streaming on a major platform this week. The film, which hit theatres on May 26, revolves around two childhood best friends – Moorkkan played by Arunlnithi and Bhoominathan (Santhosh Prathap) – with polar opposite personalities. How their friendship stands the test of time and the divisive schemes of a local politician with lofty ambitions form the crux of the story.

Dushara Vijayan and Munishkanth also stars in prominent roles in the film, which is set in Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu.

Arulnithi, who rose to fame playing the lead character in the 2010 Tamil feature film 'Vamsam' is the grandson of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi. 'Kazhuvethi Moorkkan' produced by Ambeth Kumar, will start streaming on Prime Video from June 23.