Krishna Kumar and family attend actor Appa Haja’s daughter’s wedding. See pics

Actor and politician Krishna Kumar and family were the cynosure of all eyes at actor Appa Haja’s daughter’s wedding. Both actors have been friends for years and their families are also very close.

Krishnakumar’s wife Sindhu Krishna and daughter Ishaani shared photos of the wedding on their social media pages. Actors Beena Antony, Thesni Khan, and Maya Vishwanath were also present at the function.

Beena also posed along with Krishnakumar and his family. Photo: Instagram | imbeena.antony

Beena, who posed with Krishna Kumar's family, shared their photos on social media— “Haja, Kichu, and I always shared a great bonding. It was great to meet everyone after so many years at Haja’s daughter’s wedding. Our children have all grown up. It was a lovely reunion.”

Krishna Kumar and Appa Haja became friends when the former moved to Thiruvananthapuram. “Appa Haja was my neighbour's relative and that is how we became friends,” he had once said.

Appa Haja made his debut in 1988 with ‘Ennennum Kannettente.’ He became popular after appearing in ‘In Harihar Nagar’ and also reprised his role in the sequel.