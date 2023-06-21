Actor Mahalakshmi introduces her son Sachin to the world, shares rare pic

Tamil film and television actor Mahalakshmi introduced her son Sachin on social media recently. The photo was posted on Father's Day. Mahalakshmi' father can also be seen in the picture.

Sachin is Mahalakshmi’s son from her first marriage to Anil Neradimili. The couple got separated in 2019, following which, she married Ravinder Chandrasekaran in 2022. Her decision to get married to Ravinder had invited a lot of criticism with many alleging that she agreed to marry Ravinder for his money.

Ravinder was also subjected to merciless body shaming recently after his marriage to Mahalakshmi.

However, Mahalakshmi dismissed the allegations against her and said Ravinder' body image and size wasn't an issue with her and that they were really compatible as a couple.

Meanwhile, there were fake reports doing rounds on social media, claiming that the couple have separated. However, both Mahalakshmi and Ravinder seem unaffected by the social media attacks against them. Their pictures together also prove they are very much in love. The latest photo with her son has gone viral on social media.