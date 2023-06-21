'Wednesday' triumphs over 'Stranger Things'; emerges as the most-watched English series

Los Angeles: In a remarkable achievement, the highly acclaimed web series 'Wednesday' has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the viewership of the immensely popular Season 4 of 'Stranger Things.' Since its debut in 2022, 'Stranger Things' had held a firm grip on the charts, but 'Wednesday' has now emerged as the most-watched English show, dethroning its formidable predecessor.

According to 'Deadline': "This means some major shakeups, including 'Wednesday' overtaking Stranger Things 4 as the most popular English-language series of all time."

"This is quite significant, considering that 'Stranger Things' 4 benefited from its whopping 13-hour runtime. It would have been difficult for any series to beat that, let alone one that was half that length like Wednesday." This comes in the wake of Netflix Productions changing their viewership metric, as they will now be reporting how many people have watched a movie/series based on the views generated.

This means they will be averaging the hours viewed divided by its total runtime, while the measurement window has also been expanded from measuring a movie or show's popularity from 30 to 91 days, allowing new titles a chance to more adequately grow.

As per 'Deadline', this will allow the general audience to hear about any production that gains good reception over time, thus allowing the respective content time to further build itself following its immediate release.

'Deadline' further added: "Netflix's new way of calculating views isn't exactly perfect. Of course, it assumes that every time a user watches a new piece of content, they make it through every single time, which is ultimately inflating unique views."

"In reality, it's more likely that some users are watching multiple times, while many never make it to the end the first time. However, average viewership is a metric that will enable audience comparisons across streaming and linear television, given that this is how Nielsen and other third parties report linear viewership".

(With IANS inputs)