'Kerala Crime Files', 'Agent', 'Secret Invasion': New releases on OTT platforms this week

As the weekend approaches, both OTT platforms and audiences are getting ready for new releases. If you're looking to spend your weekend indulging in some compelling movies and series on digital platforms, here are the best picks for this week.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Hindi)

Exciting news awaits film enthusiasts as 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde is all set to make its grand debut on an OTT platform. The film showcases an exceptional lineup of talented stars, including Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Notably, this marks Salman Khan's highly anticipated return to the silver screen in a leading role after an eagerly awaited four-year hiatus.

Streaming on Zee5 from June 23.

Kerala Crime Files (Malayalam)

'Kerala Crime Files', delves deep into the complexities of the criminal justice system. The show unravels a thrilling tale of investigation, suspense, and mystery that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Accompany SI Manoj and his dedicated team as they embark on a relentless pursuit of justice, navigating through the twists and turns of a perplexing murder case. Lal and Aju Varghese play the lead roles in this investigative crime thriller. The only lead they have is a fake address - 'Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara'.

Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 23.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (English)

In this highly anticipated instalment of the John Wick series, the iconic hitman, portrayed by Keanu Reeves, finds himself pitted against the formidable and corrupt high table. With a dangerous bounty on his head, Wick embarks on a thrilling globe-trotting odyssey, traversing cities like New York, Paris, Japan, Berlin, and beyond. Brace yourself for an action-packed spectacle as Wick confronts a relentless array of assassins, fueled by an unwavering quest for justice and vengeance. This latest chapter promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of the underworld, delivering pulse-pounding thrills and exhilarating combat sequences at every turn.

Streaming on Lionsgate Play from June 23.

Tiku Weds Sheru (Hindi)

'Tiku Weds Sheru', starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui andAvneet Kaur in the lead roles tells the story of a budding artist who finds herself bound in matrimony with a determined young woman aspiring to make her mark in the world of Bollywood. The protagonist, Tiku, relocates to Delhi ostensibly for further education but unexpectedly develops a deep connection with a Muslim man. Unfortunately, her parents arrange her marriage with Sheru. The film beautifully illustrates Tiku and Sheru's journey as they join forces to pursue their aspirations, and in the process, discover a profound love that captivates their hearts.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 23.

Thrishanku (Malayalam)

The romantic comedy 'Thrishanku' graced the silver screens on May 26, starring Anna Ben and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles. The film showcases a side-splitting premise that keeps the audience laughing throughout. 'Thrishanku' garnered a varied response from critics upon its theatrical debut. Notably, this delightful offering comes from the creative minds behind the acclaimed films 'Monica, O My Darling' (2022) and 'Andhadhun' (2018), produced by Matchbox Shots/Matchbox Pictures.

Streaming on Netflix from June 23.

Secret Invasion (English)

Embark on a thrilling journey into the realm of espionage and intense action with 'Secret Invasion', the ninth television series within the captivating Marvel Cinematic Universe. This gripping show delves into the exploits of Nick Fury, the former head of S.H.I.E.L.D., portrayed by the remarkable Samuel L. Jackson. As the story unfolds, Fury unveils a perilous conspiracy hatched by a treacherous faction determined to seize control of Earth by infiltrating the lives of influential figures across the globe. Brace yourself for an enthralling exploration of deception, as secrets unravel and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 21.

Agent (Telugu)

'Agent' is an exhilarating action film featuring the dynamic duo of Akhil Akkineni and the legendary Mammootty. The movie revolves around the protagonist, Rickey, an ambitious young individual with aspirations of becoming a spy. Despite encountering multiple rejections from RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), Rickey's determination remains unyielding. In a daring move to catch the attention of RAW's formidable chief, Mahadev, also known as The Devil, Rickey takes a bold leap by hacking into the chief's system, leading to a series of captivating and dramatic events that unfold in this gripping tale.

Streaming on Sony Liv from June 23.