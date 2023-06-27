Leonardo DiCaprio sparks romance rumours with Indian-origin model Neelam Gill, 20 years his junior

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is once again making waves, not just for his films but for his high-profile relationships. The latest buzz surrounds his new romance with British model of Indian origin, Neelam Gill, who happens to be 20 years younger than him. The duo recently enjoyed a dinner date at the famous Chiltern Firehouse in London, with DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, also in attendance. Their appearance at the Cannes Film Festival earlier only fueled the speculations of a budding 'love affair'.

Born on April 27, 1995, Neelam Gill, a 28-year-old model hailing from Coventry, Warwickshire, England, has gained widespread recognition in the fashion industry. With ancestral roots in Punjab, India, her grandparents' birthplace, Gill has worked with prestigious brands such as Burberry and Abercrombie & Fitch, solidifying her status as a notable figure in the fashion world.

DiCaprio's dating history is known for his preference for younger women. He was previously in a relationship with Camila Morrone, and their public appearance together was at the 2020 Oscars. However, after four years, the couple decided to part ways in 2022. Subsequently, rumours emerged about DiCaprio dating supermodel Gigi Hadid as well.

