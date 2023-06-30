Highly anticipated 'Dune: Part Two' trailer keeps fans hooked with thrilling visuals and intense drama

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2023 11:53 AM IST
In this thrilling instalment, Paul embarks on a quest for revenge against those responsible for the destruction of his family. Photo: IMDb

Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated film, 'Dune: Part Two,' featuring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, has fans eagerly awaiting its release. Following the unveiling of the first trailer a month ago, the makers have now treated their audience to another captivating trailer that keeps them hooked. The second part brings back the dynamic duo of Timothée as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani.

In this thrilling instalment, Paul embarks on a quest for revenge against those responsible for the destruction of his family. Additionally, he strives to prevent a grim future that he can foresee. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, and more.

The trailer has stunning visuals and a powerful background score that perfectly complements the intense drama. Filmed in breathtaking locations such as Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Italy, 'Dune: Part Two' promises a visual feast for the audience. The film, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 3, 2023. Indian audiences can look forward to experiencing it in both English and Hindi.

