OTT platforms to introduce more K-dramas for Indian fans

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 01, 2023 05:29 PM IST Updated: July 01, 2023 05:38 PM IST
'Uncontrollably Fond', 'Meow', 'The Secret Boy', 'Suspicious Partner' are some of the titles that will be available for viewing. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Indian fans of Korean content have a lot to cheer about as over 20 K-dramas are set to come on various OTT platforms. The dramas will span across genres ranging from romance, thriller and mystery.

A carefully chosen selection of some of the top-rated K-dramas are now available for connoisseurs of Korean dramas.

Some of the titles include 'Uncontrollably Fond', 'Meow', 'The Secret Boy', 'Suspicious Partner', 'The Heirs', 'Cheer Up', 'Doctor Stranger' and 'Extraordinary You'.

Other K-Dramas are set to come soon all of which shall cater to every viewer's preference. ZEE5 will be dropping titles every Friday. Some of the titles which are already available in Hindi include 'Fight for My Way','Hwarang', 'My Secret Terrius', 'My Golden Life', 'Partners for Justice', 'Goodbye to Goodbye', 'Angel's Last Mission: Love,' 'Witch At Court' and 'Queen of Mystery' amongst others.

(With IANS inputs)

