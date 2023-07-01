Priyamani on her no-kissing policy: 'I am answerable to my husband,' she says

Actor Priyamani who is known for her versatile performances onscreen recently spoke about her no-kissing policy in films. The actor's statement comes days after Tamannaah Bhatia broke her 18-year-old no-kissing policy onscreen after she was seen sharing an intimate scene with her now boyfriend Vijay Varma in the 'Lust Stories 2' anthology.

Speaking to a news channel, Priyamani says she is not comfortable about kissing her co-stars because she is answerable to her husband. She also adds it is her personal choice and that she does not want her family to 'cringe' when they see her kissing another man onscreen.

“I know both sides of my family would be watching my films onscreen. Though they know it's part of my job, I don't want my in-laws to ponder over why another man has his hands on me,” said the actor who got married to Mustafa Raj in 2017. She also maintains that she has refused to do several intimate scenes in movies and shows and added that she does not feel comfortable beyond a kiss on the cheek. The national award-winning actor will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan'.