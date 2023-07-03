Akshay Kumar shares first look poster of 'OMG 2' in lord Shiva's avatar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2023 04:17 PM IST
'OMG 2' is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy-drama film 'Oh My God!'. Photo: Twitter/Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar unveiled a captivating new poster of his highly anticipated film 'OMG 2' on Monday, featuring co-stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in prominent roles. Alongside the poster, Akshay excitedly announced that the film's teaser would soon be released by the makers. The poster showcases Akshay adorned in Lord Shiva's divine avatar, with ash smudged on his face. Sporting a rudraksha necklace and dreadlocks, the actor exudes an aura of power and mystique.

The release of the poster sparked an outpouring of adoration from Akshay's fans, flooding the comments section with expressions like 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Bholenath'. One comment humbly requested, "Paji, with folded hands, please make a good film... Don't turn it into a mockery like the character of Aadipurush, please."

'OMG 2' is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy-drama film 'Oh My God!'. The original film was based on the Gujarati stage-play 'Kanji Virudh Kanji', itself inspired by the Billy Connolly starrer 'The Man Who Sued God'.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout