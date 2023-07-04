Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s chemistry, humour stand out in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ trailer

Mumbai: The trailer of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' is out and promises to be an out-and-out family drama, laced with humour and plenty of romance. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Going by the trailer, which is over three minutes long, Ranveer plays a Punjabi and Alia, a Bengali. The two seem to be very much in love but feel it's the family who wouldn't agree to their marriage.

In the trailer, Ranveer's character Rocky and Alia's Rani decide to switch families to understand each other's lifestyle and upbringing. However, it seems that their mothers won't agree to their relationship.

There is a dollop of laughter too. In one scene Alia is seen looking at Ranveer's well-chiselled body and Ranveer asks her if she is checking him out. To which Alia is heard saying: I didn't mean to objectify you.

Ranveer in his adorable way replies that he does not object to her looking at him ‘as he build this body with hard work and not steroids’. The hair-raising moment in the trailer is the soundtrack of “Ayi Giri Nandini”, which seems to be played during a Durga Puja scene in the film. The trailer ends with the two parting ways. Ranveer is heard saying: "Hum kitni bhi koshish karle humaare beech ke fark khatam nahi hongay (No matter how hard we try, the differences between us will not end).." To which, Alia replies: "Farq toh khatam nahi hongay lekin yeh rishta khatam ho chuka hai Rocky (The differences will not end but this relationship is over Rocky)." While an emotional Dharmendra says: "Ghar nahi toda karte (Don’t destroy the house)."

(With IANS inputs)