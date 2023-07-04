Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised after on-set accident in Los Angeles

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 04, 2023 12:37 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly encountered an accident while shooting for an upcoming project in Los Angeles, resulting in a minor injury to his nose. According to E-Times, the incident took place on the sets, prompting immediate medical attention. Subsequently, the actor was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors reassured his team that the situation was not severe. However, to address the nosebleed, King Khan underwent a minor surgical procedure. Photographs post the surgery revealed the actor donning a nose bandage as he recuperated.

While details surrounding the incident remain scarce, an anonymous source shared the account, confirming the accident and the subsequent medical intervention. Shah Rukh Khan has returned to India and is currently in the recovery phase. However, neither the actor nor his team has issued an official statement concerning the accident at this time.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout