CID Moosa’s sequel announced with special video. Here’s what netizens are saying

Twenty years since the hit movie ‘CID Moosa’, featuring Dileep in the lead, hit the screens, the makers have joined hands to announce a sequel to one of the most successful comedy films in Malayalam.

Giving rest to all speculations, director Johny Antony and Dileep have shared a special mash-up video of the film, which reveals that CID Moosa is indeed returning soon.

The film featured several notable actors, including Jagathy Sreekumar, Cochin Haneefa, Indrans, Captain Raju, Oduvil Unnikrishnan and Harisree Ashokan, among others. Going by the response on social media, it is clear that news about a sequel has excited Malayalis across the globe. But many have also expressed concern regarding the casting.

“The film is so watchable because the actors were fun to watch. Can’t imagine how the sequel would be made, because a couple of the actors in the original movie are no more with us,” wrote a 'Moosa' fan. Others also spoke about the challenges of making a sequel to the film that was made 20 years ago. “Usually, sequels fail to work in the box office, though they are released within 10 years of the original film. It is to be seen how the makers adapt for a sequel to be made 20 years after the original one," wrote another user.

Many also shared the possibility of the makers creating a sequel that is not a full-fledged comedy, adding that the focus could be on the investigation process. While Dileep played CID Moosa (aka Moolamkuzhiyil Sahadevan), the late actor Murali played Chief Minister Ravi Menon. Jagathy Sreekumar was notable as Sahadevan’s brother-in-law SI Peethambaran. Indrans played Theekkanal Varkey who runs a tabloid while Cochin Haneefa appeared as Moolamkoozhiyil Vikraman. Harisree Ashokan as ‘Thorappan Kochunni’ and Captain Raju as Detective Karamchand also managed to tickle our funny bones.