'Even 60 takes a scene not okay for Fahadh': Udhayanidhi Stalin

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2023 05:32 PM IST
Maamannan poster. Photo: IMDb

During a promotional interview for the movie 'Maamannan', actor Udhayanidhi Stalin shared an amusing incident involving his co-actor Fahadh Faasil. Udhayanidhi revealed that Fahadh often requires a significant number of takes, probably 40-60, to perfect a single sequence. According to Udhayanidhi, it takes Fahadh an entire day to shoot a scene because he is dedicated to achieving the desired outcome. Even towards the evening, when director Mari Selvaraj might be satisfied, Fahadh insists on starting afresh the next day, stating that he's done similar kind of acting in other movies.

Director Mari Selvaraj was initially apprehensive about calling Fahadh Faasil for the movie. However, he was pleasantly surprised by Fahadh's warm personality and enthusiasm. Mari Selvaraj also revealed that Fahadh is well-versed in Tamil cinema and holds a genuine interest in the industry.

