Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara takes Times Square by storm with debut billboard appearance

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu couldn't contain his joy as his daughter Sitara made her debut on the iconic Times Square billboard. Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu shared mesmerizing pictures of the larger-than-life billboard featuring Sitara. Overflowing with pride, he captioned the post, 'Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my firecracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!! @sitaraghattamaneni #PMJSitara'.

Namrata Shirodkar, in response to the post, expressed her affection and adoration for her beloved daughter Sitara by showering the comment section with a delightful cascade of red-heart eye emojis. Namrata's sister, Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit also extended her heartfelt wishes to Sitara. With boundless affection, Shilpa exclaimed, "Love and blessings to our little baby girl all grown up and shining, Sitara Ghattamaneni. I love you so so so much."

Sitara's silver screen debut came alongside her father in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. Collaborating with Mahesh Babu on the enchanting song 'Penny', Sitara captivated audiences with her talent and charisma.