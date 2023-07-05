Pawan Kalyan's Instagram debut sets new milestone with 1.1 million followers in one hour

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2023 09:35 AM IST
The actor hasn't shared any posts on his feed so far. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan has recently joined Instagram, and the remarkable part is that he amassed 1.1 million followers within just one hour of his debut on the popular photo-sharing and messaging platform this Tuesday.

The actor chose to grace the social media platform on the birth anniversary of the Indian revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju, the character which was played by his nephew Ram Charan in 'RRR'.

The actor hasn't shared any posts on his feed so far. Kalyan's entry into Instagram was enthusiastically received by his fans, who made the hashtag #PawanKalyanOnInstagram trend on Twitter. His bio reads, "Rise, face, choose...Jai Hind!"

RELATED ARTICLES

Welcoming his brother to Instagram, actor-producer Nagendra Babu shared, "On the day of the birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju, who said that the freedom of the motherland needs hands and not words, welcome to Instagram my Alluri, whom I know, whom I have seen."
(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout