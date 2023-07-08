Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan among first Mollywood celebs to join Threads

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 08, 2023 11:03 AM IST
Mohanlal and Dulquer are both very active on social media apps. Photos: Instagram

Actors Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan are among the first Mollywood celebrities to join Threads, Meta's Twitter rival, which was launched on July 6. As per reports, it was Mohanlal who first started an account on Threads, while Dulquer followed suit. However, it is the young star who has earned more followers, within a very short time.

Mohanlal, who is quite active on other social media apps too, presently has 178k followers, while Dulquer is leading with 261k followers. Mammootty, however, is yet to join the app.

Dulquer Salmaan's Threads profile

Other actors, including Namitha Pramod and Ahaana Krishna have also joined Threads.

The new offering is billed as a text-based version of Meta's photo-sharing app Instagram that the company says provides 'a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations'.

The app went live just after midnight on July 6 in the UK in Apple and Google Android app stores in over 100 coutnries, including the US, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan. Chef Gordon Ramsay, pop star Shakira and Youtuber Lad Baby were among the first celebrities in the world to join the app.

