'Por Thozhil' OTT release date postponed. Here's why

The OTT release date of 'Por Thozhil', the Tamil film directed by Vignesh Raja, has been pushed forward a couple of days. Though the film was supposed to stream on SonyLiv from July 10, the makers have decided to postpone the release date since the Ashok Selvan, Sarathkumar film is still raking in some good collection at the box office.

There are reports that the film will now only release in August. However, the OTT platform has not yet made any announcement regarding the same. The narrative follows two police officers, Prakash (played by Ashok Selvan) and Lokanathan (portrayed by Sarathkumar), as they unravel the mystery behind a series of murders occurring in Trichy. The film presents Lokanathan as a seasoned and no-nonsense senior officer, while Prakash represents a fresh and inexperienced recruit. Read our review here.

All the victims are women and the two officers work diligently to uncover the identity of the serial killer. What establishes a common thread between both movies is their depiction of the killers with a nuanced human element. Instead of being mere random perpetrators, these individuals have motives behind their actions, granting a deeper insight into their character.