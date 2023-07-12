Blue Beetle's latest trailer gives a sneak peak into powers of an ancient Scarab

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 12, 2023 05:05 PM IST
Blue Beetle posters. Photo: IMDb

Warner Bros Pictures released the official trailer of its upcoming flick 'Blue Beetle' on Wednesday. The movie, which is to hit screens on August 18 worldwide, marks the debut of DC Studio's first Latino superhero.

'Blue Beetle' evolves around the life of Jaime Reyes after an ancient relic called the Scarab (a word familiar through Marvel's 'Moonknight') chooses him as its symbiotic host. He is possessed by the relic, which attaches to his spine and endows him with superhuman abilities and an exoskeleton armour. The teaser suggests that Jaime does not keep his family in the dark about who he is; rather, he views them as his source of strength.

Both the teaser and trailer might remind fans of Marvel's Spider-Man, with a plot focusing on a teenager's conflicts and how he embraces his powers to save the world.

According to the makers, the film will not have any connections with the previous DCU movies, and 'Blue Beetle' will potentially be an essential character for the franchise's future projects.

Cobra Kai-fame Xolo Mariduea is playing Blue Beetle, aka Jaime Reyes, while Bruna Marquezine is portraying his love interest, Jenny Kord.
Other actors include Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, Raoul Max Trujillo, George Lopez, and Belissa Escobedo.

