Bhavana's comeback film 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu' to stream on this OTT platform

Actor Bhavana recently made a comeback to Mollywood with the film 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu', which hit theatres in February. Now, the film, which features the actor, has locked its OTT release date and will start streaming on a major platform. The romantic film also features Sharafudheen in the lead and revolves around two lovers who meet after a long time. While Nithya, played by Bhavana is married, Jimmy's (Sharafudheen) relatives have found a bride for him. The duo, who were separated by their parents, meet during this phase in their life.

Bhavana, who was a prominent actor in Mollywood, went on a hiatus owing to a controversy that rocked the Malayalam film industry several years ago. Prior to the release of her comeback movie in theatres, many actors gave her a special welcome on social media. Bhavana has delivered several hits in the past two decades, including 'Honey Bee', 'Swapanakoodu', 'Nammal', among others.

The film, which is releasing on Manorama Max three months after its theatrical release will start streaming on July 14.