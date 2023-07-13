Mohanlal's intro is spectacular in Malaikottai Vaaliban: Tinu Pappachan

Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Malaikottai Valiban' is undoubtedly the most anticipated film of the year. For Mohanlal fans, this could very well be the answer to their prayers after a series of disappointing films. Adding to the excitement, Tinu Pappachan, the Chief Associate Director of the film, recently shared his admiration for Mohanlal's 'spectacular intro' to media. Tinu expressed his desire to witness the audience's reactions to Mohanlal's breathtaking introduction on the first day, eagerly anticipating the sensation it would create.

In 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', Mohanlal portrays a wrestler, while the main cast includes Harish Peradi, Manikandan Achari, Bengali actor Katha Nandi, Manoj Moses, Danish Seth, Sonali Kulkarni, and Rajiv Pillai. The film, produced by Shibu Baby John's John Mary Creative Ltd, Max Lab Cinemas, Amen Movie Monastery, and Century Films, features several foreign actors. The screenplay is written by PS Rafeeq, known for his work in the film 'Amen', and the music is composed by Lijo's regular collaborator Prashant Pillai. Prashant Pillai also handles the cinematography.

On another note, Tinu Pappachan's directorial venture 'Chaver', starring Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Asokan, is set to be released soon. The film also features Manoj KU, Anuroop, Sajin, Joy Mathew, Deepak Parambol, Arun Narayanan, and Sangeeth Madhav. Written by Joy Mathew, it is produced by Arun Narayanan and Venu Kunnampilly. The film boasts Jinto George as the cinematographer, Nishad Yousuf as the editor, Justin Varghese as the music composer, Gokul Das as the production designer, and Ranganath Ravee as the sound designer. Other key credits include Ronex Xavier for makeup, Melvi J for costumes, Supreme Sundar for fight sequences, Axel Media for VFX, Sunil Singh as the line producer, Ratheesh Micheal as the Chief Associate Director, Brijeesh Sivaraman as the Production Executive, Arjun Kallingal as the still photographer, Mac Guffin for designs, Anoop Sundaran for digital marketing, and Athira Diljith as the PRO.