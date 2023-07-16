Derek Malcolm, celebrated film critic, who dubbed IFFK 'a most pleasant event', dies at 91

Derek Malcolm, a globally acclaimed film critic, who once dubbed the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) 'a most pleasant event', has died. He was 91.

The Guardian, where he served as a film critic for more than 25 years, reported that Derek died at home in Deal, England, "of heart and lung failure, after a few months of illness".

Derek was a respected jury member at some of the popular festivals, including Cannes and Berlin.

He also served as honorary president of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI).

In a review of the 8th edition of the IFFK in 2003, written for FIPRESCI, Derek extolled the efficiency of the festival held in the state capital.

Like most foreign guests, Derek struggled to pronounce 'Thiruvananthapuram' and found its British substitute 'Trivandrum' easier.

But IFFK impressed him so much that he said it was "the most pleasant of Indian festivals which could soon become, with the continuing support of the state government, the best annual film event in India".

Derek said IFFK "prides itself on its efficiency" and maintained that it "deserves to be given more support by the international film community".

The IFFK tweeted: "Derek Malcolm, the longtime Guardian film critic was a well wisher of IFFK and a doyen of film criticism. He has participated in the festival as part of different juries. Farewell, Derek!"