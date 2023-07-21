From 'Bawaal' to 'Asvins'. New releases on OTT platforms this week

This week, a couple of movies are premiering on OTT. While 'Bawaal' is a direct OTT release, a couple of these films are releasing on streaming platforms, a month after its theatrical release.

'Bawaal'

‘Bawaal’, which is an exclusive OTT release, is all set to make its premiere this week. The plot revolves around a newly-wed couple who visit World War 2 sites in Europe. Varun Dhawan plays a history teacher while Jhanvi Kapoor plays his feisty wife. The trailer of the film has generated a lot of curiosity owing to the unusual theme. The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures.

Streaming on Prime Video from July 21

Asvins

The Tamil-Telugu movie revolves around a group of popular YouTube vloggers who are invited to explore a haunted mansion in an island in the UK. The film deals with paranormal themes and is a psychological thriller that can keep you intrigued till the end. The film is directed by Tarun Teja and is an adaptation of his short film, which was released during Covid.

Streaming on Netflix

The Covenant

The film by Guy Ritchie centres on Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) and US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal). Ahmed goes above and above to save Kinley's life following an ambush. When Kinley discovers that Ahmed and his family were not provided with safe passage to America as promised, he is forced to make good on his commitment by going back to the conflict area to get them before the Taliban go looking for them. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the war drama also stars Sean Sagar in the lead role.

Premiering on Prime Video in English and Hindi

Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku

This Tamil movie is releasing exactly one month after its theatrical release. The film featuring Vikram Prabhu, Vani Bhojan among others revolves around the life of a youngster who is affected by partial blindness. He sets on a journey to find the reason behind his father's death using his audio senses.

Streaming on Simply South