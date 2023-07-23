Sunny Leone reveals how her career choice as adult entertainer impacted her mother's battle with alcoholism

Sunny Leone recently shared a heartfelt revelation about her mother's struggle with alcoholism, and how her career choice as an adult entertainer served as a 'trigger'. Born into a traditional Indian Sikh family in Canada, Sunny ventured into the adult entertainment industry, despite facing objections from her family. Unfortunately, her decision had a deep impact on her mother's life, who battled with alcoholism until her passing in 2008, even before Sunny embarked on her journey to India.

According to a report by Indian Express, Sunny acknowledged that her career path might have influenced her mother's alcoholism, but she also disclosed that her mother had been grappling with the addiction long before she entered the adult film industry. The household witnessed turbulent times due to this struggle, and it was heartrending for Sunny to come to terms with the fact that her mother's love was overshadowed by the powerful grip of addiction.

Sunny Leone's life took a pivotal turn when she entered the Indian television scene as a contestant on Bigg Boss season five. There, destiny aligned, and acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recognized her talent, offering her a role in his movie 'Jism 2'. This marked the beginning of Sunny's Bollywood journey, leading to her stellar performances in movies like 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', and many more.