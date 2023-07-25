Mohanlal sweats it out in the gym leaving fans in awe

Superstar Mohanlal has been sharing captivating workout videos on social media, leaving his fans in awe. In his latest post, the megastar can be seen pushing and pulling weights with sheer dedication, inspiring his followers with his relentless commitment to fitness.

The comments section flooded with admiration as fans expressed their excitement at witnessing their favourite star sweating it out in the gym.

Amidst his fitness endeavours, Mohanlal is currently engrossed in the shooting of the highly anticipated pan-Indian action film 'Vrushabha.' Directed by Nanda Kishore and featuring Zahrah S Khan as the leading lady, the movie has already garnered significant attention.

Notable names such as Devi Sri Prasad, the renowned music director, add further allure to the project. 'Vrushabha' is backed by a collaboration of esteemed production houses, including AVS Studios, First Step Movies, Balaji Telefilms, and Connect Media.

The star-studded cast also includes Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ragini Dwivedi, who are all set to portray vital characters in this intriguing tale that spans generations.