Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' audio launch: Tickets sold out in record 15 seconds

The anticipation among fans reaches fever pitch as the megastar, Rajinikanth, gears up to make his grand comeback on the silver screens with the much-awaited film 'Jailer.' Ever since the project was announced, it has been the talk of the town, and now, the excitement soars even higher with the announcement of a spectacular audio launch event.

The 'Jailer' team has left no stone unturned in creating a buzz around the film, and their latest move was the release of the chartbuster 'Kaavaalaa,' featuring the sensational pairing of Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth. The song took the internet by storm, instantly going viral on social media platforms, further fueling the frenzy among fans.

But that's not all – the makers are all set to elevate the excitement with a grand audio launch event scheduled at Chennai's prestigious Nehru Indoor Stadium on July 28. This star-studded extravaganza will witness the presence of Rajinikanth himself, along with the charismatic duo of Tamannaah Bhatia and the iconic Ramya Krishnan.

As the clock struck the opening of ticket sales on Monday, the unexpected happened – all passes for the audio launch sold out in a staggering 15 seconds! It is a testament to the unwavering love and adoration Rajinikanth's fans hold for their beloved megastar.