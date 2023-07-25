Urfi Javed confronts man who passed remarks on her airport look. Video goes viral

Urfi Javed who is known for her unconventional dressing style recently got into a verbal argument with a man for passing remarks on her attire. The former Bigg Boss contestant and social media personality was spotted leaving the airport in a green, backless dress when the man commented on her attire. “You are ruining India's name by wearing such clothes,” said the man in Hindi.

Javed who appeared irritated by the remark confronted him and asked him to 'mind his own business' as she is not his daughter.

Javed's friend could also be seen asking the man to leave the premises. The video of the verbal spat has gone viral and has received mixed responses from the public. Several people came out in support of the actor maintaining that no one has the right to interfere in anyone's space. Others, however, came out in support of the man. “Respect to you uncle, you are representing millions of Indians here,” wrote one user. Urfi is not new to controversies. She has even landed in legal trouble in the past for her eccentric dressing style and choice of clothes.