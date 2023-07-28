'Maamannan', 'Kolla', 'Regina'. Check out these new OTT releases

This week, OTT platforms are gearing up for some exciting new releases. While some of the movies were theatrical releases, 'Njaan Ippo Entha Cheyya' is premiering directly on OTT. Here are a list of films and series we think you should binge-watch this weekend.

'Maamannan'

The film directed by Mari Selvaraj revolves around the political battle between Maamannan who is an MLA hailing from a lower caste and Rathnavel, an influential politician. It also digs deep into the intricacies of caste politics and sheds light on the enduring impact it has on individuals from marginalised backgrounds in contemporary society. The film features Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil and Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead.

The film is streaming on Netflix

'Kolla'

The Malayalam movie directed by Suraj Varma and featuring Priya Varrier and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead is probably the first women-oriented heist film in Malayalam. Alencier, Jeo Baby, Vinay Forrt, Shiny T Rajan, Alexander Prasanth and Dain Davis also feature in the movie. The film opens with Annie (Rajisha Vijayan) and Shilpa (Priya Varrier) setting up a beauty parlour under a cooperative bank. Their beauty parlour becomes the centre of attraction soon as it is the first one in the neighbourhood. However, the duo have their eyes set on the easy money lying one floor above them

The film is streaming on Manorama Max

'Njaan Ippo Entha Cheyya'

'Njaan Ippo Entha Cheyya' is touted as a hilarious dark comedy film, which features Deepa Thomas, Shyam Mohan and Geetha Kailasam. The direct-to-OTT film revolves around two people who are confined indoors due to the Covid pandemic. The film is directed by newcomer Vijay Menon and is reportedly inspired from his own life.

The movie is streaming on Saina Play

'Regina'

The film directed by Domin D'Silva and starring Sunaina in the title role revolves around a naive woman seeking respect and justice for her husband Jo, who was killed by a group of gun-wielding masked miscreants. Though one of the culprits is caught, the remaining three are at large. Regina's quest for justice bears no fruit as she is repeatedly turned away by the police. How she carves her own path, when all the doors are shut and what unfolds thereafter form the rest of the story.

The film is streaming on Prime Video and Aha Tamil

'Scream 6'

The American horror film Scream 6 revolves around four survivors of the Ghostface killings who flee Woodsboro for a new beginning in New York City. When a new killer goes on a murderous rampage, they find themselves in a fight for their lives.

The film is Now Streaming on Prime Video

'Kalkoot'

Actor Vijay Varma features alongside Shweta Tripathi in this crime series. 'Kalkoot' revolves around a police officer who has to deal with personal and professional issues while trying to investigate an acid attack case.