'Appatha', Urvashi's 700th film, streaming on this OTT platform

'Appatha', Priyadarshan's latest Tamil flick starring Urvashi is now streaming on a major OTT platform. The film marks the on-screen reunion of the director and actor who last collaborated on the 1993 movie 'Mithunam'.

'Appatha' revolves around an elderly woman Kannamma known to her loved ones as Appatha, who runs a pickle business.

Her son, played by Siddharth Babu, is not interested in her business and settles down with his wife and son in Chennai. Appatha goes to the city to help take care of her grandson. However, to her dismay, she is also asked to take care of their family dog. Her hate-love relationship with the dog forms the crux of the film. The movie had premiered at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival on January 27 in Mumbai, this year.

Priyadarshan, along with John Britto and Deepthi Govindarajan have written the screenplay of the film, which is now streaming on Jio Cinema.