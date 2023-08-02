Dulquer Salmaan's mass entertainer 'King of Kotha' to hit theaters on August 24

The much-awaited mass entertainer 'King of Kotha' featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead is finally set to hit theatres. Though there are a couple of Onam releases, the makers have ensured the film will release solo in theatres without any competition. According to sources, the film is set to release in theatres on August 24.

'King of Kotha', directed by Abhilash Joshiy, who is the son of veteran director Joshiy, is the most expensive film in Dulquer's career. It is also, by far, one of the most challenging roles he has essayed till date. The teaser and the song continue to receive good response from the public.

The movie, which is set to be a pan-Indian release, is being produced by Zee Studios and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films. Shabir Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Chemban Vinod, Shammi Thilakan, Gokul Suresh, Vadachennai Sharan, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Nyla Usha, Shanthi Krishna, Anikha Surendran, among others also feature in the movie. Nimish Ravi, who cranked the camera for 'Kurup' and 'Rorschach', is the cinematographer of the film, while Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman are composing the music. The script is by Abhilash N Chandran. Nimesh Thanur is the production designer and Shyam Sasidharan is the film editor. Choreography is by Sherif, while Ronex Xavier is the makeup artist. Praveen Verma is the film's costume designer. The stills are by Shuhaib SBK, while Deepak Parameswaran is the production Controller: Deepak Parameswaran. Pratheesh Sekhar is the PRO of the film.