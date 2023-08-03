Mollywood actor and serial artist Kailas Nath passes away

Mollywood actor and TV artist Kailas Nath, who was a prominent face in serials, breathed his last at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 65. The actor, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, was residing with his daughter Dhanya at their residence in Tripunithura.

He had been under treatment for some time for liver-related ailments.

Kailas, who has also worked in Tamil cinema, started off his career in Mollywood with the 1977 film ‘Vidarunna Mottukal'. He received a big break in Tamil with the film 'Oru Thalai Raagam', which hit theatres in 1980. Kailas also appeared in significant roles in films like ‘Sethurama Iyer CBI’, 'Mizhikal Sakshi', 'Seetha Kalyanam', ‘Sara Varsham’ and ‘Yugapurushan’, among others.

He worked as an assistant director in veteran lyricist, director and screenwriter Sreekumaran Thampi’s films and has directed the film ‘Ithu Nalla Thamasha’, which hit theatres in 1985. In the later years, Kailas made it big in the small screen and was popularly known for playing Pillai chettan in the serial ‘Santhwanam’.